Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2019 BJP wants NRC in Bih ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP wants NRC in Bihar to oust Bangladeshis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 5, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Sushil Modi says infiltration is the root cause for extremism.
Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: File/PTI)

Patna: Contrary to JD(U)’s official stand on the issue of National Register of Citizenship, BJP now wants it to be implemented in other parts of the country including Bihar’s Seemanchal region in order to flush out Bangladeshi infiltrators.

According to BJP leaders, Bangladeshi immigrants are present in large numbers in many districts of Bihar which includes Seemanchal and Koshi region of the state.

 

Senior BJP leader and Bihar minister Vinod Singh said that “the government must consider implementing NRC to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bihar’s Seemanchal region”.

As per an assessment, the Seemanchal region which comprises Katihar, Purnea and Kishanganj accounts for more than 40 per cent of the minority population. In Kishanganj alone, the Muslim population is above 50 per cent.

A day earlier BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, in a tweet, said that “population growth in Seemanchal districts, especially Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea, has become a cause of great concern. Selfish politicians have been ignoring this fact due to votes. A large number of Bangladeshis are in possession of land and trade. NRC is necessary for this region”.

In another tweet, Mr Sinha criticised political parties for opposing NRC in the Seemanchal region and said “opponents criticizing NRC have no logic or facts.

They only believe in aggravating the disease. The condition in some villages of Araria districts can be felt by visiting the place The anti-infiltration movement was initiated by the ABVP in the 60s”.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi also criticised the Opposition for speaking against the issue. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said that “many political parties view NRC from the vote bank perspective but BJP sees infiltration as the root cause for extremism and terrorism. Therefore, without worrying about the political profit
and loss the party is working hard to deal with the situation across the country”.

Although deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi did not openly speak about implementing NRC in Bihar but a section in the BJP sees his tweet as his support for the party’s demand. Vinod Singh’s statement also holds significance as he is a popular leader and a minister in Nitish Kumar Cabinet. Rakesh Sinha’s statement is also considered crucial as he is a prominent face of the RSS.

...
Tags: national register of citizenship, bjp, bangladeshi infiltrators, sushil kumar modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet also approved a report submitted by the Anjaneya Reddy committee on merger of APSRTC with the state government, as part of which, employees of the APSRTC would be recognised as State government employees.

APSRTC staff to become state staff

Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy

Green expert to seek G Kishan Reddy’s help

Water Board officials said that the three locations are feasible for new drinking water pipelines. (Representational image)

Hyderabad’s northeast to get new lines

However, the Bench found fault with the state government for not getting approval from the environmental department before going in for large scale sand mining.

Telangana sand mining worries NGT



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet scraps Polavaram deal

This comes after the High Court’s order to cancel the termination orders of NECL issued by the state government from taking up the hydel project.

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected area category

BSP hits out at Mirzapur DM for troubling journalists over mid-day meals in UP

'Mirzapur DM is making irresponsible statements instead of working to protect the freedom of press. The journalist was responsibly doing his job. This is against the spirit of the constitution, the rule of law and democracy,' Bhadoria told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: 18 dead, 10 injured in Gurdaspur firecracker factory explosion

18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Airbus India inaugrates state-of-art office in Bengaluru

The new facility, inspired by nature, using a large amount of green and natural light, will use virtual computing to reduce carbon footprint and is built to cater to the needs of differently abled employees, providing wheelchair access and braille coding wherever possible. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham