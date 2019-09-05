‘Assam will become Islamic state if NRC not fixed’

“Assam is heading towards becoming an Islamic state. Immigrants are celebrating and genuine citizens are complaining after the NRC was published.

Guwahati: In what may be called an attempt to give a communal spin to the process of updating the NRC, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a frontal organisation of the RSS, here on Wednesday said that Assam will become an Islamic state if NRC is not corrected.

Announcing that they are going to launch a protest against the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) which was published on August 31, Assam ABVP secretary Rakesh Das told reporters, “Assam is heading towards becoming an Islamic state. Immigrants are celebrating and genuine citizens are complaining after the NRC was published. There are so many people with all the documents but their names are not there on the list. How is that possible when even a decade ago Union home ministers had mentioned illegal immigrants to be more than 40 lakh in Assam? If this NRC is accepted then it will turn Assam into an Islamic state like Kashmir.” Rakesh Das said.

The students’ body said, “We are not questioning the Supreme Court but we are questioning the way in which it has been done. The data entry has been faulty.”

Slamming the All Assam Students Union (Aasu), which spearheaded the agitation for NRC, the ABVP criticised them for changing their stand on NRC.

“We need to know who is Aasu standing with? They had raised questions on our credibility. Why are they changing their stance now? Why are they now saying NRC has errors?,” said the ABVP leader referring as to how the Aasu has toned down its voice stating there were loopholes in the process since the final numbers did not match expectations.

Mr Das said, “We need to go for a movement. We will try to get indigenous people to raise their voices. In fact, we are supporting Motiur Rahman [Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha working president], who is demanding 1951 as the cut-off year.”