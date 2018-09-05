search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Is homosexuality a crime? SC to deliver verdict on Section 377 tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 5, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 5:44 pm IST
The verdict is expected to be a landmark judgement with gay rights activists believing that SC will strike down section 377.
During the hearings, the Supreme Court had observed that stigma attached to ‘gay sex’ will be removed once the ‘criminality attached to Section 377 of the IPC goes. (Representational Image | PTI)
 During the hearings, the Supreme Court had observed that stigma attached to ‘gay sex’ will be removed once the ‘criminality attached to Section 377 of the IPC goes. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its much-awaited verdict on petitions challenging the validity of Section 377 that criminalises homosexuality tomorrow.

The verdict is expected to be a landmark judgement with gay rights activists believing that the top court will strike down section 377.

 

The apex court had reserved its verdict in July, after a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, held marathon hearings.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court had observed that stigma attached to ‘gay sex’ will be removed once the ‘criminality attached to Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) goes.

The Centre, which had initially sought the adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, had later left to the wisdom of the court the issue of legality of the penal provision with regard to the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.

The ban on gay sex has been challenged by five high-profile petitioners -- classical dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath, Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur – along with 20 former and present students of the IITs.

Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

In 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults. The high court had stated that Section 377 was in violation of Articles 21, 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

However, the top court in 2013 set aside the order terming it as "legally unsustainable".

Tags: supreme court, section 377, homosexuality
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman reveals who he’s in relationship for longest time, plans to marry the person

Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Bharat.’
 

Video: After Anushka, Ranveer abuses man from car, latter calls him 'stupid', 'flop'

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma last worked together in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’
 

Ganguly: Rahul Dravid dropped India batting consultant job after meeting Ravi Shastri

CoA chief Vinod Rai later mentioned that they assigned the CAC to only appoint the coach and that the board wasn’t aware of any additional appointments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Transgender man without penis tricked women by using unknown object during sex

His lawyer said that Delacruz was born a female in Madrid in 1983 and developed a male appearance at the age of eight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors pull out 4-cm piece of drill from man's heart while it was beating

The team used forceps to dig inside the heart and pull out the piece which was lodged deep in there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airport security trays carry more diseases than toilets

The study says that plastic trays are thought to carry high numbers of viruses due to them being rapidly reused. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Year after Gauri Lankesh murder, SIT says case in final stage of investigation

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, from a close range in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar house around 8 pm. (Photo: File)

Congress leader puts out ad to sell house to buy 'safe place' for Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ashok Jaiswal charged at the BJP, saying its 'policy to wipe out Opposition' betrays its dictatorial stance. (Photo: Facebook)

Rafale ‘beautiful’ jet, will give India 'unprecedented' combat power: IAF vice chief

India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore. (Photo: File)

Kolkata bridge collapse: 2 yet to be traced as search ops continue

Labourers working on the metro project claimed two of their co-workers, who were probably inside a temporary shelter underneath the bridge, are still missing. (Photo: PTI)

WhatsApp expands radio campaign to curb fake news to 10 more Indian states

The campaign has been designed in an easy-to-understand format to help users spot misinformation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham