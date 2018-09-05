Student receives admit card with Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

Lucknow: A student of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in Ram Manohar Lohia University in Faizabad has been issued an admit card with a photograph

of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Amit Dwiwedi is a student of Ravindra Singh Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district, which is affiliated to the Ram Manohar Lohia University.

Mr Dwiwedi had filled his second-year examination form, but when he received the admit card, he was surprised to find a photograph of Mr Bachchan pasted on it. However, the youth has been allowed to take his examination after submitting additional documents. The college administration argued that the error was probably caused by the student himself or the Internet café from where he filed the form online. “The student is taking the examinations and we have informed the principal of the exam centre. Efforts will be made that a correct mark sheet is issued,” said Gurpendra Misra, an official of the college.