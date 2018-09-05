search on deccanchronicle.com
Student receives admit card with Amitabh Bachchan’s photo

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Sep 5, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 12:27 am IST
The college administration argued that the error was probably caused by the student himself.
Lucknow: A student of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in Ram Manohar Lohia University in Faizabad has been issued an admit card with a photograph 
of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Amit Dwiwedi is a student of Ravindra Singh Mahavidyalaya in Gonda district, which is affiliated to the Ram Manohar Lohia University.

Mr Dwiwedi had filled his second-year examination form, but when he received the admit card, he was surprised to find a photograph of Mr Bachchan pasted on it.  However, the youth has been allowed to take  his examination after  submitting additional  documents. The college administration argued that the  error was probably caused by the student himself or  the Internet café from where he filed the form online. “The student is taking the examinations and we have informed the principal of the exam centre. Efforts will be made  that a correct mark  sheet is issued,” said  Gurpendra Misra, an official of the college.

 

