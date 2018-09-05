Show of strength: To assert power in DMK, MK Alagiri holds rally in Chennai

Rally being held by expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: Nearly a month after the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, his elder son and expelled party leader MK Alagiri on Wednesday organised a silent march to his father's memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai to assert power in DMK.

Challenging his younger brother and DMK chief MK Stalin, Alagiri who was accompanied by his supporters, claimed that majority of Karunanidhi’s followers are with him.

Dressed in black, to condole Karunanidhi's death, the rally began from Triplicane. No public meeting or speeches are planned.

After walking for a while, Alagiri hopped on to an open van, waving enthusiastically to cheer his cadres.

The expelled leader's followers from various districts held banners, which read "karam korpom kazhagam kappom,' (let us join hands and guard the party).

Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities’ after he openly rebelled against his father for projecting his brother as his successor.

Alagiri had said that he would not accept anybody but Karunanidhi as his leader.

Alagiri claimed that he would have over one lakh people in his march, which is widely being seen as a show of strength by the rebel leader.

At least 1,000 police personnel have been deployed along the route where Alagiri and his supporters will hold the rally on Wednesday.

The decision to hold the rally was taken by Alagiri days after he declared that he was ready to accept his younger brother's (MK Stalin) leadership if he was taken back into the DMK.

After the death of Karunanidhi on August 7, Alagiri, who was in virtual political hibernation for four years, made it clear that he wanted back into the DMK but kept making contradictory statements, alternately lashing out and softening his stance. One day he claimed that loyal DMK workers are with him, the next day he threatened the DMK with serious consequences if he was not re-inducted.

Last week, the former DMK MP said: "We are ready to join the DMK... It is obvious that I accept him (Stalin) as my leader."