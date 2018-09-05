search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ranjan Gogoi to be sworn in as Chief Justice of India on October 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 5, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Law Minister Prasad had recently said the government's intention on the appointment of the next chief justice of India should not be questioned.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
 Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor. Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3, a day after Justice Misra's tenure ends. The CJI has written to the ministry of law and justice endorsing and recommending the name of Justice Gogoi, the senior-most judge, as the next CJI. Sources had confirmed on September 1 that Justice Misra had decided to go by convention and recommend the name of Justice Gogoi, who is next in seniority to him to succeed him.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had recently asked Justice Misra to recommend    his successor, setting in motion the process of a change of guard in the apex court. Speculation over Justice Gogoi's appointment as the next CJI arose after the court's four most senior judges, including Justice Gogoi, called a press conference in January this year and criticised Justice Misra on various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches. Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph were among those who addressed the press conference, perhaps a first in the history of the Indian judiciary.

 

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, which governs the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office". It stipulates that the law minister will, at an appropriate time, seek the recommendation of the outgoing chief justice of India for the appointment of the next CJI.

Under this process, after receiving the CJI's recommendation, the law minister puts it before the prime minister who advises the president on the matter. "Whenever there is any doubt about the fitness of the senior-most Judge to hold the office of the Chief Justice of India, consultation with other Judges...would be made for appointment of the next Chief Justice of India," the document states. Law Minister Prasad had recently said the government's intention on the appointment of the next chief justice of India should not be questioned.

He had also said the executive will take a call when the incumbent names the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court as his successor as per convention. Prasad was responding to a question at the Law Ministry's annual press conference on whether the government would follow laid-down conventions and procedures to appoint Justice Gogoi as the next chief justice when Justice Misra demits office. "The question is imaginary...as far as the appointment of the Chief Justice of India is concerned, the convention is clear...the sitting chief justice names the senior-most judge (of the top court) as his successor. When the name comes to us, we will discuss it," he said. 

Tags: ranjan gogoi, chief justice of india, dipak misra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Builders issued notices to register under Real Estate Regulation Authority

The corporation officials said that if the builders failed to register within 100 days from the alert, the corporation would levy fine on builders, three per cent on the total project would be the least.

Hyderabad: More than 100 public works fail to take off

Corporators claim that since a year now, the civic body has neither cancelled the tenders nor initiated any action against the contractors who have not completed works in stipulated time.

Hyderabad: Uppal Bhagat, e-auction extended by ten days

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad: Ayush clinics lack eye doctors

“Ayush services in districts and in the periphery areas of Ranga Reddy have been greatly affected as all the doctors have been deputed for the government scheme.” (Representional Image)

No official celebrations in Kerala for a year, announces state govt

Kerala was recently hit by massive floods, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham