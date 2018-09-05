Ramdas Athawale says TRS will win in Telangana elections

Hyderabad: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale made a sensational comment on Tuesday. The minister said the TRS would win the contest in early elections are held to the Telangana Assembly. Mr Athawale belongs to Republic Party of India, an ally of the NDA.

The Union minister, who was on a visit to Nizamabad district visit on Tuesday, also said that Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister again.

Mr Athawale said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was striving hard for the welfare of the people.

While the BJP is at loggerhead with the TRS in Telangana, the Union Minister’s comments have irked the allies.