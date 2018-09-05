search on deccanchronicle.com
Ramdas Athawale says TRS will win in Telangana elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Mr Athawale said that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was striving hard for the welfare of the people.
Hyderabad: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale made a sensational comment on Tuesday. The minister said the TRS would win the contest in early elections are held to the Telangana Assembly. Mr Athawale belongs to Republic Party of India, an ally of the NDA.

The Union minister, who was on a visit to Nizamabad district visit on Tuesday, also said that Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister again. 

 

While the BJP is at loggerhead with the TRS in Telangana, the Union Minister’s comments have irked the allies.  

