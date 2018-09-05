search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mohanlal’s meeting with PM Modi creates flutter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Meet triggers speculations that the actor may be joining BJP.
Actor Mohanlal meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Actor Mohanlal meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Noted Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday have triggered speculations that the BJP, keen to gain foothold in the state, could give the superstar a Lok Sabha ticket from  Thiruvananthapuram. Political observers feel that considering the actor’s massive popularity in the state, if he joins the BJP, the saffron party could be in with a chance of opening its account in Kerala during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

There are even speculations that the RSS is learnt to be the main stimuli behind Mr Lal’s meeting with the Prime Minister. The Sangh is desperate to establish the BJP’s presence in the state, where during the 2016 assembly polls, it had for the first time ever, managed to win a seat and also garnered 15 per cent vote share.

 

Also buoyed with its successes in the north-eastern states, the BJP is hoping that it would be able to repeat the formula in Kerala too, observers said. Meanwhile Mr Mohanlal said on social media regarding his tete-a-tete with Mr Modi, that it was a “wonderful meeting”.

The actor said he briefed the Prime Minister about the social work his organisation is carrying out. The Prime Minister said it was wonderful meeting the actor.  “His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring,” Mr Modi tweeted.  The actor said on his FB page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation. 

Tags: ‪bjp, actor mohanlal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Tension over welcome to Swami Paripoornananda

Followers welcome Swami Paripoornananda as he entered the city on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Wakf assets encroached as judicial powers are pending

TS Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Renovation of over 100 mosques kept pending

Telangana WakF board

Hyderabad: Teachers hold mass protest

About 3,000 teachers and URS employees were detained and were kept in 10 different police stations and were released at 5:30pm on Tuesday evening.(Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Travel expenses force people out of Aarogyasri scheme

The study covered 13,118 people from the united state of Andhra Pradesh to understand what barriers they faced in the publicly funded free treatment scheme. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham