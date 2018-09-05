Mohanlal’s meeting with PM Modi creates flutter

New Delhi: Noted Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday have triggered speculations that the BJP, keen to gain foothold in the state, could give the superstar a Lok Sabha ticket from Thiruvananthapuram. Political observers feel that considering the actor’s massive popularity in the state, if he joins the BJP, the saffron party could be in with a chance of opening its account in Kerala during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

There are even speculations that the RSS is learnt to be the main stimuli behind Mr Lal’s meeting with the Prime Minister. The Sangh is desperate to establish the BJP’s presence in the state, where during the 2016 assembly polls, it had for the first time ever, managed to win a seat and also garnered 15 per cent vote share.

Also buoyed with its successes in the north-eastern states, the BJP is hoping that it would be able to repeat the formula in Kerala too, observers said. Meanwhile Mr Mohanlal said on social media regarding his tete-a-tete with Mr Modi, that it was a “wonderful meeting”.

The actor said he briefed the Prime Minister about the social work his organisation is carrying out. The Prime Minister said it was wonderful meeting the actor. “His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring,” Mr Modi tweeted. The actor said on his FB page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation.