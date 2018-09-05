search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kochi: Rs 20 crore loss for dairy, poultry sectors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2018, 6:10 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 6:27 am IST
There has been a sharp dip in milk and egg production with thousands of cattle and chickens dead.
The department has also provided one lakh eggs for distribution in flood-hit areas
 The department has also provided one lakh eggs for distribution in flood-hit areas

Kochi: The floods have caused a loss to the tune of Rs 20 crore to dairy and poultry sectors in Ernakulam. There has been a sharp dip in milk and egg production with thousands of cattle and chickens dead.

Veterinary hospitals in Alangad, Karumalloor, Chittattukara, Veliyathunadu, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Okkal, Kalady, Malayattoor, Ooramana and Mudakuzha were completely inundated.

 

As many as 1,563 cows, 436 buffalos, 478 calves, 2,097 goats and 240,127 birds lost their life in the natural calamity. As many as 870 cow sheds and 862 hencoops were destroyed.

The animal husbandry department has completed initial assessment of the extent of damage and started providing initial help to farmers. Mobile veterinary clinics were organised through which 767 animals were treated. Several dairy farmers complained of sharp decline in quantity of milk produced by their cattle in post-flood days.

The Animal Husbandry department has provided 152 tonnes of cattle feed, 2,000 kilograms of fodder and medicines for cattle. The department has also provided one lakh eggs for distribution in flood-hit areas.

According to department officials, bringing back dairy farmers who lost cattle is the major challenge for which properly planned programmes are required. For sustainable growth of the sector, farmers affected by floods have to be brought back by providing them necessary infrastructure facilities and high breed cows.

Considering the sharp dip in poultry production, more projects have to be initiated to enhance egg and meat production.

The department officials also stressed the need to have temporary shelters for animals and birds in case of natural calamities like flood or other emergency situations.

Tags: kerala floods, animal husbandry department
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dr G Parameshwar loses his cool over Shivajinagar civic woes

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar inspects the various developmental works during his tour of Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Image DC)

Karnataka Deputy CM, why no pothole inspection tour?

The Palike did make an attempt to fill the potholes some weeks ago, but the shoddy execution has ensured that the craters are back to haunt the people, said Mr Narendra Kumar, a resident of Banasawadi. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Domlur flyover remains a dumping ground

It has become a dumping ground for pushcart vendors too who throw tender coconut shells, corn waste, rinds of fruits, rotten vegetables and food waste below the flyover.

Bengaluru: Scare strays with Pop Pop crackers

The residents complain that they are tired of complaining about the stray dog menace to the BBMP and have now decided to deal with it themselves.

Bengaluru: As poll date nears, mayoral aspirants jockey for support

BBMP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham