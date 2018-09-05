Kochi: Rs 20 crore loss for dairy, poultry sectors

The department has also provided one lakh eggs for distribution in flood-hit areas

Kochi: The floods have caused a loss to the tune of Rs 20 crore to dairy and poultry sectors in Ernakulam. There has been a sharp dip in milk and egg production with thousands of cattle and chickens dead.

Veterinary hospitals in Alangad, Karumalloor, Chittattukara, Veliyathunadu, Chendamangalam, Cheranalloor, Okkal, Kalady, Malayattoor, Ooramana and Mudakuzha were completely inundated.

As many as 1,563 cows, 436 buffalos, 478 calves, 2,097 goats and 240,127 birds lost their life in the natural calamity. As many as 870 cow sheds and 862 hencoops were destroyed.

The animal husbandry department has completed initial assessment of the extent of damage and started providing initial help to farmers. Mobile veterinary clinics were organised through which 767 animals were treated. Several dairy farmers complained of sharp decline in quantity of milk produced by their cattle in post-flood days.

The Animal Husbandry department has provided 152 tonnes of cattle feed, 2,000 kilograms of fodder and medicines for cattle. The department has also provided one lakh eggs for distribution in flood-hit areas.

According to department officials, bringing back dairy farmers who lost cattle is the major challenge for which properly planned programmes are required. For sustainable growth of the sector, farmers affected by floods have to be brought back by providing them necessary infrastructure facilities and high breed cows.

Considering the sharp dip in poultry production, more projects have to be initiated to enhance egg and meat production.

The department officials also stressed the need to have temporary shelters for animals and birds in case of natural calamities like flood or other emergency situations.