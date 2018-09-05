search on deccanchronicle.com
Hizbul’s ‘hardcore motivator’ Touseef Ahmad Gudna arrested in J&K

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
Touseef Ahmad Gudna, also known as Abu Bakar, was arrested on specific information received by Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.
Gudna's name came up during interrogation of the two Hizbul Mujahideen members who were arrested on July 1. (Representational Image | PTI)
Jammu: A top member of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, who was involved in encouraging young men and women to join the outfit and revive terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

Touseef Ahmad Gudna, who also goes by the name Abu Bakar, was arrested on specific information received by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

 

The arrest of the "hardcore motivator" comes just two months after police found out about a module of the terror outfit planning to carry out grenade attacks and revive terror activity in the district.

Gudna's name came up during interrogation of the two Hizbul Mujahideen members who were arrested on July 1. With Gudna's arrest, there is a "likelihood of decrease in terrorist activities and reduction in the number of youth indulging in anti-national activities", the police spokesman said.

Gudna, a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Jehangir, was also involved in a terror case registered in police station Parimpora in Srinagar last year.

He was also reportedly in contact with another terrorist Latti in 2017. Gudna allegedly helped transfer money to Amin's wife, the spokesman said.

