Chennai Gutka Scam: CBI raids TN health minister, DGP among 40 others

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Director General of Police T K Rajendra's houses were among the 40 locations raided by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore 'gutka scam' in Chennai.

Properties of other police officers, including former DGP S George, were also raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to reports, properties of food safety department and sales tax officials were also raided by the central investigating agency on Wednesday.

The raids started around 7 am on Wednesday.

The 'gutka scam' came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax officials raided the godown, offices and residences of a 'pan masala' and 'gutka' (a concoction of tobacco and 'pan masala') manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore.

The manufacture, storage and sale of chewing tobacco, including 'gutka' and 'pan masala' were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013.

During the raids, the department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the 'gutka' manufacturers.

The case was sent to the CBI by the Madras High Court in April 2018 on the plea of a DMK leader.

The agency had registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department in May.