Fix specific norms for Kerala flood relief

Published Sep 5, 2018, 1:00 am IST
On what basis has state fixed Rs 4 lakh as compensation, asks court.
Kochi: The High Court on Tuesday  asked the government to fix specific guidelines for giving compensation to the flood-affected people. The compensation should be based on scientific and transparent yardsticks, the court observed while hearing petitions connected with the flood issues. It asked the government to submit its views by September 19.   

The compensation should be assessed based on the value of losses and priority, the court said. Those who have suffered minor and major losses should not be treated with the same yardsticks. It asked on what basis an announcement was made about fixing Rs 4 lakh as compensation. It suggested that if required, the government should not hesitate to seek expert opinion on the matter.   

 

Stressing the importance of transparent and scientific criterion for assessing the damage, the court said that pre and post-flood satellite images could be used for assessing the intensity of the damage and the value. The court was interested in helping the government for efficiently handling the situation. Otherwise, the government in the days to come will be overwhelmed by complaints and allegations, it said.

The recommendation of Mr Jacob P. Alex, the amicus curiae appointed to help the court in connection with the flood-related complaints, has also been taken into account for making the intervention, the court said.

Mr Jacob P. Alex recommended to consider the petitions classified into categories such as flood relief, rehabilitation, compensation, cause of the disaster, repair of dams and steps needed to be taken.

The government told the court that the compensation to the dependants of those killed in flood-related incidents will be disbursed by Friday.  The cabinet sub-committee has decided that close family relatives of the missing persons will be provided with the compensation. 

