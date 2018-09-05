search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blames 'global' factors for fall in rupee

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 5, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 9:17 pm IST
Jaitley assured that the Reserve Bank of India is working in the right direction and taking necessary action.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the reasons for the fall in rupee against the dollar are purely global. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the reasons for the fall in rupee against the dollar are purely global. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New DelhiFinance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the reasons for the fall in rupee against the dollar are purely global.

He said, "If you look at the domestic economic situation and global situation, there are not domestic reasons attributable to this, but all reasons are global." 

 

He added that the rupee is better off now than what it was four to five years ago.

"We must bear in mind that dollar has strengthened against almost every currency. The rupee has either consistently strengthened or remained in a rage, not weakened." 

He assured that the Reserve Bank of India is working in the right direction and taking necessary action. 

"I don't think there is any need for the world's fastest-growing economy to come out with panic and knee-jerk reactions," Jaitley said. 

Tags: arun jaitley, indian currency, rbi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth

Consuming fish oil during pregnancy helps boosts kids' growth. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself

Man surprises policewoman who stopped him from killing himself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman reveals who he’s in relationship for longest time, plans to marry the person

Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Bharat.’
 

Video: After Anushka, Ranveer abuses man from car, latter calls him 'stupid', 'flop'

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma last worked together in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’
 

Ganguly: Rahul Dravid dropped India batting consultant job after meeting Ravi Shastri

CoA chief Vinod Rai later mentioned that they assigned the CAC to only appoint the coach and that the board wasn’t aware of any additional appointments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Transgender man without penis tricked women by using unknown object during sex

His lawyer said that Delacruz was born a female in Madrid in 1983 and developed a male appearance at the age of eight (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Early polls in Telangana? KCR may take call on Assembly dissolution tomorrow

Telangana Cabinet is likely to meet tomorrow amid indications that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao may take a call on dissolution of state assembly to pave way for early elections. (Photo: File)

Farmers, labourers hold rally in Delhi, demand loan waiver, better wages

The protesters, holding placards and shouting anti-government slogans, marched from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament in Central Delhi. (Photo: AP)

There’s no hatred here: Rahul Gandhi shares pictures from Kailash Mansarovar

Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted two pictures of Mansarovar lake and its surroundings. (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

Teachers' Day gift: UP govt passes 7th pay commission for teachers, professors

The new pay scale to the state and related cadre teachers will come into force on January 1, 2016. (Photo: File | ANI)

Assam: 20 feared dead after boat carrying 40 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra

The mishap took place around 1:30 pm when the boat developed a technical snag and subsequently collided with a pillar of an ongoing water supply project in the Brahmaputra. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham