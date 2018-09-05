Early poll rumours keep Telangana political parties on toes

Hyderabad: With only a day left to take a decision on dissolving the state assembly in the cabinet meeting to be held on September 6, political developments indicate that early polls may be on the cards.

The Telangana government's Chief Secretary S K Joshi, its Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Assembly secretary V Narasimhacharyulu and CMO Secretary Narasinga Rao met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Later, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar met the Chief Secretary.

The ruling TRS is conducting another huge public meeting at Husnabad on September 7, which will be attended by the Chief Minister. It is from here that Mr Rao started his successful election campaign in 2014. The thinking is that after dissolving the assembly on September 6, Mr Rao will kickstart the election campaign the next day.

The TRS has decided to hold 100 meetings in the next 50 days in the name of "Praja Aseerwada Sabha" (People blessing meeting). On the directions of Mr Rao, Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao and Finance Minister Etela Rajendar have started organising the Husnabad public meeting.

The TRS has announced its first candidate for the coming assembly elections and Mr Rao is discussing early elections with party seniors at his farm house.

Meanwhile, the state Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan with the TPCC election committee on the possibility of early elections. Telugu Desam General Secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and BJP leader Muralidhar Rao have announced that they are ready to face early assembly elections.

According to sources, at the meeting of the Chief Secretary with the Governor along with Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma, Assembly secretary Narasimhacharyulu and CMO Secretary Narasinga Rao, the discussion was about the procedure for dissolution of the assembly. Sources close to Chief Minister Rao said that the cabinet meeting will be held on September 6 to take a decision on dissolution of the assembly.

Mr Sharma has met the central election commissioner and attorney general in Delhi.

TS Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said if early elections are held in Telangana the Election Commission of India will decide on the course of action. He said it will be like in by-elections. There is as yet no intention of linking the voters' list with Aadhar cards as this issue is pending in the court, he said. He has asked the Chief Secretary to fill the vacancies in the CEO.

The TRS has announced its first candidate, for the Jagityal assembly constituency.

TRS MP K Kavitha along with minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav announced that Sanjay Kumar was the TRS candidate for Jagityal, presently represented by Congress MLA T Jeevan Reddy.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that about eight lakh new voters have enrolled this year but, surprisingly, there are 21 lakh less voters in the voters list. He said party leaders will hold meetings at constituency level on September 7 to verify the voters' list and on September 9 there will be meetings at division, mandal, town and village level.

Telugu Desam General Secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh said that the Telangana TD is ready to fight early assembly elections. He said even though some leaders have left the party, the cadre has remained with the party. He said regarding alliances, the party politburo will take a decision,

BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said his party is ready to face early elections in Telangana. He said BJP national president Amit Shah will tour Telangana soon. He said that they will take up yatras against the TRS at mandal level soon.