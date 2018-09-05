search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Mumbai, farmers’ rally to hit Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Sep 5, 2018, 12:09 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 12:09 am IST
After the success of the Maharashtra long march, this would be the first show of strength for the farmers and workers at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.
Thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan after walking around 180 kilometres under blazing sun over the last six days. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 Thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan after walking around 180 kilometres under blazing sun over the last six days. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

New Delhi: Young farmers on motorcycles, housewives from Maharashtra and workers from across the country are among the lakhs of people who would hit the streets of the capital on Wednesday demanding that the Narendra Modi government provide concrete measures for employment generation, controlling price rise and ensuring minimum wages for workers.

After the success of the Maharashtra long march, this would be the first show of strength for the farmers and workers at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Organisers All India Kisan Mahasabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Agricultural Workers Union said an estimated three lakh people are likely to march to the Parliament on Wednesday to press for farmers’ demands., which includes minimum wages of Rs 18,000, concrete measures for generation of decent employment, remunerative prices for peasants as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, ensuring public procurement and implementation of MGNREGA.

 

“We have got a tremendous response and people have congregated from across the country. This includes four young farmers who have come on motorcycles all the way from Palakkad district in Kerala,” Tapan Sen, General Secretary AIKS said at a press conference here.  

Tags: narendra modi, farmers rally




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are the most popular tactics people apply to avoid cheating in relationships

Most people opted for relationship enhancement which involved going for dates and having more sex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kalank: Exes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt came face-to-face; here’s what happened next

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were both heartthrobs of that generation and were known for their looks.
 

Here's how garlic can be used to remove a stubborn splinter

Garlic can also help people with diabetes and dandruff (Photo: AFP)
 

2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is: Schedule, dates and venues of India-West Indies series

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," said BCCI. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sourav Ganguly: India will keep losing away if Ravi Shastri, Bangar aren't answerable

With Virat Kohli and co coming under-fire after another away Test series loss, Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over the teams batting ability. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No official celebrations in Kerala for a year, announces state govt

Kerala was recently hit by massive floods, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crores. (Photo: File | PTI)

6 ISIS operatives charged for plotting terror attacks in Kerala

The youths 'had got together and formed an ISIS terror module named Ansarul Khilafa-KL over social media platforms and had made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks'. (representational Image)

Will kidnap the girl you like: Mumbai BJP MLA brags to youngsters in video

Ram Kadam made the comments at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PTI's Arif Alvi becomes new Pakistan president, say reports

A dentist by profession, 69-year-old Arif Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI. (Photo: AP)

Immorality, corruption to be dealt with sternly: Army chief on Major Gogoi

General Rawat said austerity measures will be brought within the Army to the maximum possible level. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham