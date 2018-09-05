After Mumbai, farmers’ rally to hit Delhi

Thousands of farmers, carrying red flags, converged at Mumbai's Azad Maidan after walking around 180 kilometres under blazing sun over the last six days. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

New Delhi: Young farmers on motorcycles, housewives from Maharashtra and workers from across the country are among the lakhs of people who would hit the streets of the capital on Wednesday demanding that the Narendra Modi government provide concrete measures for employment generation, controlling price rise and ensuring minimum wages for workers.

After the success of the Maharashtra long march, this would be the first show of strength for the farmers and workers at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Organisers All India Kisan Mahasabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Agricultural Workers Union said an estimated three lakh people are likely to march to the Parliament on Wednesday to press for farmers’ demands., which includes minimum wages of Rs 18,000, concrete measures for generation of decent employment, remunerative prices for peasants as per the Swaminathan Committee recommendations, ensuring public procurement and implementation of MGNREGA.

“We have got a tremendous response and people have congregated from across the country. This includes four young farmers who have come on motorcycles all the way from Palakkad district in Kerala,” Tapan Sen, General Secretary AIKS said at a press conference here.