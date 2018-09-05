16 year old ‘thief’ lynched in Delhi

New Delhi: Locals lynched a 16-year-old boy, who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables in Northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur in the early hours of Tuesday. Following this, three people were arrested. DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the accused had entered a house to steal valuables but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals. A case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station in this regard on Tuesday.

Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said. The arrested accused were identified as Nand Kishore, Raj kishore, and Triveni while the absconding were identified as Deshraj, Sant Lal, and Sohan Lal. Three of these are brothers while the rest are neighbours.

However, according to media reports the victim’s family claimed that he was not a thief and there was some other reason behind the lynching.

During inquiry it surfaced that the incident had taken place at 3.30 am. But the police was informed around 6.30 am. “Around 6.30 am a PCR call was received about an incident of theft. It is being inquired why the call was made after three hours,” another officer said. The teenage boy belonged to Khagaria district in Bihar and had gone to Delhi around a fortnight ago, an officer said. He added that the former’s mother is a homemaker and stays in Bihar while his father works as a labourer in Noida.