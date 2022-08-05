  
NGT says TS flouts green norms by taking up PRLIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:05 am IST
National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)
Vijayawada: The National Green Tribunal observed that the Telangana government was flouting its own undertaking by constructing the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS) on the Krishna river by not obtaining environmental clearance.

The NGT’s Chennai bench which was hearing a petition of the AP government on the PRLIS on Thursday observed that for utilising six tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water for drinking purposes, there was no need for construction of a huge reservoir with 67 tmc ft capacity. The tribunal said that the government was taking up the project by avoiding the scrutiny of the Unioin ministry of environment and forests.

The AP government had filed a contempt of court petition against the Telangana government as it was proceeding with construction of the lift scheme even as the court had issued a stay order against construction works and an undertaking given by it.

AP Advocate-General S. Sriram submitted to the NGT that five workers were killed while working at an underground pump station at The PRLIS.

This was countered by the Telangana additional AG J. Ramachandra Rao who said the mishap took place at works related to Mission Bhagirathi.

Tags: palamuru-ranga reddy lift irrigation scheme, national green tribunal, krishna river, telangana news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


