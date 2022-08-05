KTR takes a dig at Sitharaman over inflation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao criticsed the NDA government at the Centre and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of inflation. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao criticsed the NDA government at the Centre and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of inflation.

In a media statement here on Thursday, Rao said that the minister’s statements in Parliament on inflation were a crude joke on millions of Indians who were suffering due to mismanagement of the economy by the ‘non-performing alliance’ (NPA) government.

Instead of excuses and self-adulation, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should focus on taming inflation and initiate measures to alleviate the pain of the common man, he said.

"The very fact she is claiming that the GST collection has increased indicates the indifference of Modi’s regime towards people’s suffering. The FM should realise that failed economic policies like demonetisation have resulted in disastrous consequences for India," Rao noted.

The country is witnessing massive job losses and a systematic erosion of incomes, he stated.

The continuous rise in the price of almost all essential commodities is hurting the common man. These are telltale signs of the deep mess that the BJP-led government has forced the country’s economy into, he said.

Modi has the dubious distinction of being the first Prime Minister to have levied GST even on handloom, Rama Rao said.

Children writing letters to the PM about the high cost of stationery shows the heartlessness of the regime, he added.