  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2022 IB warns of terroris ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IB warns of terrorist attacks around I-Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati in connection with Nupur Sharma's remarks and other consequences of the incident, IB officials have cautioned people to be on alert while participating in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. (DC Image)
 Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati in connection with Nupur Sharma's remarks and other consequences of the incident, IB officials have cautioned people to be on alert while participating in Independence Day celebrations on August 15. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Independence Day, officials from Intelligence Bureau (IB) have warned of a possible threat from terror outfits in sensitive areas in the country, including state capitals.

Intelligence officials have served circulars to all states, including to Telangana police, asking them to be vigilant while deploying additional forces at sensitive places where there were communal riots in the recent past.

Referring to incidents in Udaipur and Amravati in connection with Nupur Sharma's remarks and other consequences of the incident, IB officials have cautioned people to be on alert while participating in celebrations on August 15.

While some of the suspects from Hyderabad questioned for their
role in the murder case of a tailor in Udaipur, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials picked up some suspects while raising funds for alleged terror outfit activities from Nizamabad.

Intelligence officials have urged Telangana police to take precautionary measures at sensitive areas to prevent untoward incidents.

Sources said that the state police would take measures not only for I-Day celebrations but also consider the inputs for a week-long vigilance on suspicious movements in the state.

The police commissioner and SPs were instructed to monitor the movements of suspects and increase day and night patrolling in
sensitive areas.

The district unit officers were also asked to keep a tab on the movements of people, who indulged in offences in such violence-prone areas.

...
Tags: 75th independence day, intelligence bureau (ib)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday appointed Eslavath Ramchander Naik as chairman of the TSSTCFDC. (Photo: Facebook)

Munugode effect: Nalgonda tribal leader to head TSSTCFDC

Residents of Brahmanwadi at Begumpet face problems with Drainage Water stagnated infront of their houses on Wednesday. (Photo: R. Pavan/DC)

Knee-deep water enters homes in Brahmanwadi

Telangana BJP has started making preparations to contest the byelection in Munugode Assembly constituency by organizing a meeting of its leaders next week. (DC File Photo)

BJP's Aug 12 meeting on Munugode bypoll

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->