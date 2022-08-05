Hyderabad cops apologise to scribes for inconvenience

Though media personnel reached the entrance at 12 noon on Thursday, they were asked to sit in a congested room and later asked to leave. (Image By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad city police apologised to the journalist fraternity on Thursday for causing inconvenience to reporters who went to cover the inauguration of Telangana police’ Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Banjara Hills.

In response to a complaint by a journalist, a city police official wrote on their Twitter handle, “Sir, inconvenience regretted, we will keep in the notice of concerned, so that it will not repeated (sic).”

Media personnel were invited to cover the event two days in advance, but were not allowed to go near the main building. Though they reached the media entrance at 12 noon on Thursday, they were asked to sit in a congested room and later asked to leave.