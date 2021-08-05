We will increase forest cover to 33%, asserts CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday, where everyone pledged to plant and nurture trees to realise the Green Andhra Pradesh ream.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government has launched an extensive programme aiming to achieve a balanced climate and protection of environment. He said that they were focussed on increasing forest cover to 33 per cent from the existing 23 per cent by planting over five crore trees.

Reddy said that trees will ensure clean air and good rains. He said that good rains will occur in areas where there are more trees. He urged everyone to strive for a better ecosystem.

Minister for forest Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that AP is in second place in forest conservation and the government hopes to take it to the top spot. He stated that volunteers will spread awareness about the importance of trees and urge people to accomplish the Chief Minister’s five-crore plantation dream.

Ridiculing allegations made by opposition parties, he said that on the contrary not only had the state government taken loans within norms but had also cleared debts of the Telugu Desam government. Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy asked people to go in for saplings but also tend to them.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a photo exhibition on Jagananna Pacha Thoranam-Vana Mahotsavam on the occasion.