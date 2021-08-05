Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2021 Kerela CM flays Karn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerela CM flays Karnataka's fresh travel curbs on passengers from the state

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 2:26 pm IST
As per the order issued by the Union Home Ministry, states should not impose travel curbs closing their borders
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after neighbouring Karnataka imposed travel restrictions on persons from the state in view of the COVID situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the fresh curbs were against the directive of the Centre in this regard.

As per the order issued by the Union Home Ministry, states should not impose travel curbs closing their borders, he said.

 

"The Karnataka government has imposed the new restrictions against the Central government's directive," he told the state Assembly.

Replying to a submission by legislator A K M Ashraf (IUML), he said steps have been taken to ensure that the curbs are not causing any difficulty to the people of the state who are travelling to the neighbouring state for various purposes.

The state DGP Anil Kant had already contacted his counterpart in Karnataka who ensured that necessary action would be taken in this regard.

Detailing the restrictions imposed by the neighbouring state, the Chief Minister said an RT-PCR COVID negative certificate, taken within 72 hours, has been made mandatory for commuters from Kerala by the Karnataka government.

 

The officials of that state had tightened inspection at the border check post in Thalappady in this regard from August 2.

The state police was giving special attention to ensure that the curbs were causing no inconvenience to those going for treatment in hospitals in Karnataka and those belonging to the essential service sector, he said.

Arrangements have been made at the border for conducting the RT-PCR test, giving priority to those who travel to Mangaluru on a daily basis.

If anyone produces a certificate, completing two doses of vaccination, they would also be permitted to meet their requirements for which RT-PCR has been made mandatory, the Chief Minister added.

 

...
Tags: karnataka, travel restrictions, modi government, rt-pcr, covid test, kerela cm
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

According to the petition, he returned to India due to the COVID second wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the Cowin portal using his passport details. (PTI)

Kerala: Expat vaccinated with Covaxin seeks for revaccination with Covishield

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy. (ANI Photo)

75 pc stolen heritage returned during 7 years of PM Modi's govt: G Kishan Reddy

The Supreme Court of India (AFP)

Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row

Former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig (ANI)

ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Congress MLA in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row

The Supreme Court of India (AFP)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->