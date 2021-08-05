Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2021 Kamala Polytechnic t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamala Polytechnic to continue with aided courses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 5, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Govt promises continued financial support
Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women. (Photo:http://knpw.ac.in/)
Hyderabad: The Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women will continue with its though these had been scrapped for this academic year. This follows protests from the present and past students.

The management had said they scrapped the courses because the government withdrew its financial support to the college. Now the principal secretary to education has assured the management of the government’s continued support.

 

India’s first polytechnic college for women is run by Exhibition Society on its four acres land, where the annual all India industrial exhibition (Numaish) takes place. The management had, alternatively, decided to hold self-finance courses.

Ever since its inception in 1961, almost 30,000 women had been graduated from this college.

Dheeraj Jaiswal, college secretary, said, “The management has been given an assurance by the principal secretary that the government will extend its financial support which will help the college pay salaries to the contract staff. Hence, the management decided to continue with the aided courses.”

 

Dheeraj Jaiswal added, “The college had a staff of 120 teaching and non-teaching staff. After the government stopped the financial support towards payment of salaries, the number fell to ten teaching, 15 non-teaching and one principal post.”

...
Tags: kamala nehru polytechnic college for women, numaish, exhibition society
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


