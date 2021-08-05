Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2021 COVID-19: India reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 11:05 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 11:10 am IST
An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin as hundreds line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal stadium in Hyderabad, July 29, 2021. (AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)
 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin as hundreds line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal stadium in Hyderabad, July 29, 2021. (AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 42,982 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

 

The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

 

As many as 16,64,030 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,48,93,363.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,74,748, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 48.93 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

 

The 533 new fatalities include 195 from Maharashtra and 108 from Kerala.

A total of 4,26,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,410 from Maharashtra, 36,680 from Karnataka, 34,197 from Tamil Nadu, 25,058 from Delhi, 22,767 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,180 from West Bengal and 17,211 from Kerala.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid update, india covid cases, coronavirus cases in india, weekly positivity rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (R) with Former CM B S Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Rebellion by Yediyurappa loyalists after being dropped from Bommai's Cabinet

Prashant Kishor. (DC file)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM

In the statement, the District Collector said that a technical problem arose in the 16th gate of the dam at around 3.30 AM. It will be replaced by a stop lock gate. (via ANI)

Flood alert issued in AP's Krishna district after Pulichintala dam gate washes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Odisha relaxes COVID-19 lockdown guidelines; night curfew to continue

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->