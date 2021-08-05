Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2021 Allegations of snoop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
SC was hearing nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild and senior journalists seeking independent probe into Pegasus row
The Supreme Court of India (AFP)
 The Supreme Court of India (AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the allegations of Pegasus-related snooping are serious if the reports on it are correct and asked the petitioners, including Editors Guild of India and senior journalist N Ram, to serve the copies of the pleas seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter to the Centre so that somebody from the government is present to accept notice.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant asked some questions at the outset from senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Editors Guild and senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar.

 

Before going into all that, we have certain questions. No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true, the CJI observed and raised the issue of delay, saying the matter had come to light way back in 2019.

Reports of snooping came to light in 2019. I do not know whether any efforts were made to get more information, CJI Ramana observed, adding that he did not want to say that it was an impediment.

The top court said it was not going into the facts of each case and if the some people claimed that their phones were intercepted then there is the Telegraph Act under which complaints can be filed.

 

I can explain. We do not have the access to many materials. The petitions have information about 10 cases of direct infiltration into phones, Sibal said.

The apex court asked the counsel appearing for the petitioners to serve the copy of the pleas to the Centre.

Let them serve copies of the petition to the government. Somebody should appear for the government to take notice, the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 10.

We do not know in which matter we will issue notice. Let them come before us to accept the notices and then we will see, the bench said.

 

The court was hearing nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild and senior journalists seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

The pleas relate to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. 

...
Tags: pegasus snooping row, supreme court of india, cji ramana, israeli spyware, justice surya kant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to the petition, he returned to India due to the COVID second wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the Cowin portal using his passport details. (PTI)

Kerala: Expat vaccinated with Covaxin seeks for revaccination with Covishield

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerela CM flays Karnataka's fresh travel curbs on passengers from the state

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy. (ANI Photo)

75 pc stolen heritage returned during 7 years of PM Modi's govt: G Kishan Reddy

Former Karnataka minister R Roshan Baig (ANI)

ED raids ex-Karnataka minister Baig, Congress MLA in money laundering case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->