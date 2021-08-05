121 projects worth 1 lakh crores identified under Sagamala in AP

For instance, construction of one kilometre of railway line for port connectivity creates approximately 24,000 man-days of work. (PTI Photo)

Nellore: As many as 121 projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have been identified under the Sagarmala programme in Andhra Pradesh. Union ports minister Sarbananda Sonowal disclosed this while replying to a question of Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The minister said that a large number of direct and indirect jobs have been created thorough the completed and under implementation projects under Sagarmala programme.

For instance, construction of one kilometre of railway line for port connectivity creates approximately 24,000 man-days of work. So far, more than 200 km of rail port connectivity projects have been completed by the Indian Railways.

Sagarmala focuses on improvement of infrastructure related to port-led industrialisation, port modernisation, port connectivity enhancement, coastal community development and coastal shipping and inland waterways.