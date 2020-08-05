133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2020 Telangana CPM leader ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana CPM leader Rajaiah, who took bus as MLA, dies of COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Aug 5, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
He was 60, and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, none of whom is in politics
Rajaiah had a fever and had cleared his first test for Covid-19
 Rajaiah had a fever and had cleared his first test for Covid-19

Former MLA of Bhadrachalam and CPM leader Sunnam Rajaiah, who was known for his simple living, passed away due to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

He was 60, and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, none of whom is in politics.

 

Rajaiah’s funeral was held at his native village Sunnamvarigudem, which was allotted to Andhra Pradesh during state bifurcation.

Rajaiah had a fever and had cleared his first test for Covid-19.

When he did not recover, a second test was taken and the result was positive. Rajaiah’s health condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Vijayawada for treatment, where he died in a hospital.

Rajaiah was elected to the Assembly from Bhadrachalam in 1999, 2004 and 2014. Rajaiah was known to be idealistic and used to travel by autorickshaw to the Assembly and Secretariat in Hyderabad.

 

He was once stopped by the police while entering the Assembly after getting down from an autorickshaw. He had to then show the police his MLA’s identity card.

Rajaiah was also known to travel to Hyderabad and back home by RTC buses.

In one instance, a person from Bhadrachalam went to meet Rajaiah in Hyderabad on a minor problem that he was facing, related to the Scheduled Tribes students hostel. Rajaiah took him to the office in an autorickshaw and had the issue resolved by talking to the officials concerned.

As an MLA, he never tried to secure a government job for his children, nor inducted them into politics. One of his daughters, who completed her BTech, is working in a private company and the other two children are doing small jobs.

 

The people of Bhadrachalam recalled his services and paid tributes to Rajaiah. B. Sankar Reddy, a political leader in
Bhadrachalam, said,

“Rajaiah was an impeccable leader. Rajaiah was never egoistic and used to receive people warmly and hear their woes. He used to move with the people to solve their
problems.”

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and several political party leaders condoled the demise of Rajaiah.

Sudhakar Reddy said Rajaiah was a dedicated Communist who remained committed to the party in spite of various hurdles.

 

CPI-M Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district committees expressed shock and grief. CPI-M Khammam district president N. Nageswara Rao said, “Sunnam was a committed and discipline leader of the CPI-M”

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay said, “The people of Khammam and Bhadradri districts have lost a perfect leader”.TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, former MP P. Srinivasa Reddy, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah expressed their grief.

...
Tags: cpm mla rajaiah
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


Latest From Nation

A woman gets her nasal swab sample taken for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital too loses licence for treating COVID patients

File image of main accused Swapna Suresh.

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets custody of key accused Swapna Suresh

PM Modi attended the bhumi pujan event in Ayodhya. (PTI)

PM Modi fires a Ram arrow at China

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

J-K 'undergoing transformation' after abrogation of Article 370: S Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J-K 'undergoing transformation' after abrogation of Article 370: S Jaishankar

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

India-China fail to achieve breakthrough in Pangong Tso disengagement talks

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake, the site of several confrontations between India and China in Ladakh region, in Ladakh. AP photo

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets custody of key accused Swapna Suresh

File image of main accused Swapna Suresh.

Indian Army starts process of granting permanent commission to women officers

Women getting permanent commission in Army now a reality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham