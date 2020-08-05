133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2020 Priyanka: Hope Ayodh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Priyanka: Hope Ayodhya bhumi pujan will be an occasion for national unity, fraternity

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said the temple construction is “with the consent of every Indian”.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant shift in her party’s stand on the Ram Mandir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed the hope that Wednesday’s bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya will be an occasion for “national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation”.

The Congress hasn’t been invited to the Ayodhya ceremony on Wednesday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 100 VIPs are expected to be present.

 

After the Supreme Court’s verdict in November that a temple should be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya, the CWC passed a resolution that welcomed it. Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala had said then the party was in favour of temple construction.

On Tuesday, Vadra, AICC general secretary in charge of UP, tweeted: “Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is with everyone”.

“With the message and grace of Lord Ram and Mother Sita, the bhoomi pujan (will be) an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,” she added.

 

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said the temple construction is “with the consent of every Indian”. He also held a recital of the Hanuman Chalisa.  Nath noted it was former PM Rajiv Gandhi who paved the way for the temple construction in 1986.

Congress MP Manish Tewari posted several tweets on the bhoomi pujan, including a video message where he sang Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Ram bhajans.

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, ayodhya bhumi pujan, ram temple in ayodhya


