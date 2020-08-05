133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2020 Kerala gold smugglin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets custody of key accused Swapna Suresh

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2020, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
They agency got their custody from a special NIA court in Thiruvananthapuram
File image of main accused Swapna Suresh.
 File image of main accused Swapna Suresh.

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday obtained the custody of three people, including main accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling-money laundering case, officials said.

The agency got their custody from a special NIA court in Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

 

The ED has got the custody of Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier in this case, they said.

The three will be questioned and their statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The central probe agency had filed a PMLA case last month to probe the alleged gold smuggling using a 'diplomatic bag' after studying an NIA FIR.

The central agency will investigate if proceeds of crime were generated by the accused by laundering of funds that were earned through the alleged gold smuggling racket.

 

The case emerged on July 5 when gold, weighing over 30 kg, was seized by the Customs Department from the "diplomatic baggage" that had landed by air cargo at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from the Gulf.

The seized gold is stated to be worth nearly Rs 15 crore.

The ED is the fourth central agency that is probing the accused involved in the case after the Customs, NIA and the Income Tax Department.

The NIA had arrested the prime accused in the case, Swapna Suresh and her associate Sandeep Nair, from Bengaluru on July 11.

 

Sarith P S, also a former employee of the UAE consulate in Kerala, was arrested by the Customs Department after the gold was seized.

...
Tags: nia probe, india’s national investigation agency, kerala gold smuggling
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Rajaiah had a fever and had cleared his first test for Covid-19

Telangana CPM leader Rajaiah, who took bus as MLA, dies of COVID-19

A woman gets her nasal swab sample taken for COVID-19 test at a government health center in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital too loses licence for treating COVID patients

PM Modi attended the bhumi pujan event in Ayodhya. (PTI)

PM Modi fires a Ram arrow at China

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

J-K 'undergoing transformation' after abrogation of Article 370: S Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J-K 'undergoing transformation' after abrogation of Article 370: S Jaishankar

Streets wear a deserted look on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Habib Naqash

India-China fail to achieve breakthrough in Pangong Tso disengagement talks

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake, the site of several confrontations between India and China in Ladakh region, in Ladakh. AP photo

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Indian Army starts process of granting permanent commission to women officers

Women getting permanent commission in Army now a reality.

Srinagar shuts down over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. —Photo: HU Naqash
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham