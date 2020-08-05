133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2020 Indian Army starts p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army starts process of granting permanent commission to women officers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 5, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2020, 1:13 pm IST
Currently, women officers are eligible for permanent commission (PC) in only two non-combat streams of Indian Army.
Women getting permanent commission in Army now a reality.
 Women getting permanent commission in Army now a reality.

New Delhi:  Indian Army has started the process of giving permanent commission to women officers who have joined the service through Women Special Entry Scheme (WSES) and Short Service Commission Women (SSCW). They have been asked to submit their application along with other documents to Army headquarters by August 31, 2020.

Currently, women officers are eligible for permanent commission (PC) in only two non-combat streams of Indian Army, which are Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Education Corps.

 

The Supreme Court in February had directed that all serving women officers who have been recruited under the Short Service Commission (SSC) will have to be considered for Permanent Commission and holding of command in non-combat.

Thereafter, last month the defence ministry had issued a formal order to allow serving women officers to be eligible for permanent commission in eight additional streams.  

“Consequent to the receipt of formal government sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in Indian army, the Army HQ is in the process of convening a Special Number 5 Selection Board for screening women officers for grant of PC,” said Indian army in a statement. It said that detailed administrative instructions have been issued to all affected women officers giving out guidelines for submission of applications for consideration by the Board.

 

“Women Officers who have joined the Indian Army through WSES and SSCW are being considered and all of them have been instructed to submit their application forms, option certificate and other related documents to Army HQ not later than 31 August 2020. Specimen formats and detailed checklists have been included in the administrative instructions in order to facilitate correct documentation,” said the army.

It said that due to the prevailing restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 situation, multiple means of dissemination of instructions have been adopted to ensure that these documents reach all affected women officers on priority. “The Selection Board will be scheduled immediately after receipt and verification of applications,” it added.

 

Under SSC, women officers are initially taken for a period of five years, which is extendable up to 14 years. Permanent commissioning will allow them to serve till the age of retirement.

In 2008, women officers were given permanent commission (PC) in two non-combat streams of JAG and Army Education Corps.

Last month, defence ministry order  had specified grant of PC to SSC women officers in additional eight streams of the Indian Army which are army air defence, signals, engineers, army aviation, electronics and mechanical engineers (EME), army service corps, army ordnance corps, and intelligence corps.

 

...
Tags: short service commission, indian army, women in combat role, women in indian army


Latest From Nation

Devotees gather to attend the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi peforms bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Representational DMK logo (ANI photo)

DMK MLA's meeting with JP Nadda sparks defection rumours

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake, the site of several confrontations between India and China in Ladakh region, in Ladakh. AP photo

India-China fail to achieve breakthrough in Pangong Tso disengagement talks

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India-China fail to achieve breakthrough in Pangong Tso disengagement talks

Cattle drink water at Pangong Lake, the site of several confrontations between India and China in Ladakh region, in Ladakh. AP photo

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Srinagar shuts down over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. —Photo: HU Naqash

Despite turmoil, 16 J&K candidates crack UPSC exam

16 from JK qualify UPSC exam. (Photo- Twitter/Rising Kashmir)

Priyanka: Hope Ayodhya bhumi pujan will be an occasion for national unity, fraternity

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham