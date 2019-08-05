Yeh dosti: Israel greets India on Friendship Day

New Delhi: Israel on Sunday created quite a sensation by greeting India on the occasion of “Friendship Day” with a Twitter message featuring the popular Bollywood song “Yeh Dosti: from the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, swiftly drawing a warm response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who tweeted back in Hebrew that the bond between the two countries is “strong and eternal” and that the two nations are “time-tested friends”.

“Happy #Friendsh ipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship and #growing partnership touch greater heights,” the Israeli embassy tweeted, adding Yeh Dosti Hum nahi todenge from the 44 year-old iconic Bollywood movie Sholay. Below it was a photo of PM Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warmly greeting each other. PM Modi responded with a tweet in Hebrew which, according to news agencies, stated, “Thank you and wishing a Happy Friendship

Day to Israel’s wonderful citizens and my good friend (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.”