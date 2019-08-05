Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 With ongoing develop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With ongoing developments in Kashmir, Delhi metro put on high alert

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Commuters will have to go through additional checks by the CISF personnel at many stations, the officials said.
The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. (Photo: File/ PTI)
 The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. (Photo: File/ PTI)

New Delhi:  A 'high alert' has been sounded in the Delhi metro network in the wake of the developments related to Kashmir and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Monday. 

A fresh advisory has been issued, over an existing one, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region, the security officials said. 

 

Commuters will have to go through additional checks by the CISF personnel at many stations, the officials said. 

The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. 

Additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams and security gadgets have been inducted to ensure that passengers face the least hassles while getting frisked and that any emergency situation is responded too quickly, the officials said. 

About 28 lakh commuters use over 220 stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Network (DMRC) daily to reach destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

...
Tags: cisf, dmrc, high alert, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A division bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, passed the order, on a bail plea moved by the convict. (Photo: File)

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express. (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat Express to give flight-like hospitality by air hostesses to passengers

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for better treatment. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: SC

Quoting the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Radio Pakistan said the appeal has been made to both the neighbouring countries. He also said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has reported an increase in military activity at the LoC recently. (Photo: File)

UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

Aipower feels for the sake of portability, charging wireless earbuds on your wrist is an ideal solution as they get embedded in a smartwatch.
 

Mahindra launches all-new Mojo 300 ABS

Mahindra has launched the new Mojo 300 ABS in India at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom India),
 

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

The iPhone 11 changes will see the most exciting upgrades to the handsets and it will also make a leap 12 years into the past to do so.
 

Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, her honeymoon pics go viral; see

Rakhi Sawant. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

(Photo: AP)

Vande Bharat Express to give flight-like hospitality by air hostesses to passengers

In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: SC

(Photo: File)

UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

Quoting the UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Radio Pakistan said the appeal has been made to both the neighbouring countries. He also said that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan has reported an increase in military activity at the LoC recently. (Photo: File)

Martyrdom of Dr Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K honoured: Ram Madhav

'What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?' Madhav tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham