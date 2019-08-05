Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 'Warned of a mi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 10:00 am IST
The developments have triggered speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the Constitution.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Monday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram criticised the Centre over house arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, “I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests.”

 

“Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed," he added.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. Tharoor said: “You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled.”

The developments have triggered speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the Constitution.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Conference's Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late on Sunday.

...
Tags: j&k turmoil, p chidambaram, shashi tharoor, omar abdullah, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. (Representational Image)

Voting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help. (Photo: File)

‘PM rejected my plea 2 yrs ago’: Nitish Kumar on central status for Patna University



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

Apple is saving one standout feature for the iPhone 11 and this is support for the Apple Pencil.
 

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

Apple doesn’t see the upcoming iPhone propelling a turnaround in its sales. (Photo: BGR)
 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)

13 dead, 5 injured in road accident in Telangana

At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence underway

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir turmoil: Omar, Mufti under house arrest; internet snapped

The meeting was attended by Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (People’s Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and MY Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: Omar Abdullah | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham