Unnao case: CBI likely to conduct lie-detection test

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Unnao rape survivor accident case, may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test on of the prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar, from the competent court.

Sources said the agency may seek permission to conduct lie-detection test of Atul Sengar as ‘he is giving conflicting statements’. If required, the agency may also conduct lie-detection test on the prime accused and expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, they added.

Sources further said the agency will first need to seek their consent as legal provisions entail that such a test can not be conducted without the permission of the person concerned. After that the CBI will approach the competent court for the same, they clarified.

The CBI also carried out searches at the premises of expelled BJP MLA and other accused as part of its investigation into the case. The searches were conducted at 17 locations in four districts of Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow, Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, sources said.