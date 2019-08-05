Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Shah assures state s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shah assures state status to J&K once situation normalises

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 8:29 pm IST
The Bill provides for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said: "It seems it will take a long time (for the right time to come)." (Photo: ANI)
 Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said: "It seems it will take a long time (for the right time to come)." (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government has no objection in making Jammu and Kashmir a state again once the situation normalises there.

Responding to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the decision on Jammu and Kashmir being made a state again will be taken at an appropriate time.

 

Replying to a query by nominated member Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said some members including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised objections about the state becoming a Union Territory.

"I want to assure the House that whenever normal situation returns, right time comes, we have no objection in making it a state," Shah said to the thump of desks by the ruling side members.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, provides for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had also raised a strong objection to Jammu and Kashmir being turned into a Union Territory.

Referring to speeches made by some Opposition leaders, Shah said: "It seems it will take a long time (for the right time to come)."

He said such speeches might also be repeated in the Kashmir Valley. "If the situation becomes normal, we have no intention to prolong it," he said.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, 370, 35a, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Soon after Shah moved the resolution, a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the President. (Photo: ANI)

MEA briefs foreign ambassadors on developments in Kashmir

Talking about the increase of security forces in the state, she said the Indian government has made the state into an ‘open jail’ so that nobody can speak up against the ‘illegitimate decision’. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 'Maybe it was wrong to reject Pak and join India,' says Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).

Omar, Mehbooba, other political leaders arrested in Srinagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women on dating app are looking for man like Siddhant Chaturvedi; here's proof

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner raise temperature in hot pool pictures; check out

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Not democracy but authoritarianism': Historian Ramachandra Guha on Article 370

'A straight question: what do you think of shutting down an entire state and detaining former Chief Ministers before taking a fateful decision that affects that state and its peoples? What if it was our Karnataka next and not their Kashmir now?' he said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's pics from college rehearsal days go viral

Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S concept that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar to visit China from August 11- 13

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire gamut of bilateral issues, as well as a regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: File)

Malegaon blast: Scribes oppose NIA's plea for in-camera trial

Lt Col Prasad Purohit and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur are among those accused in the case. (Photo: File)

1 Lieutenant Governor, 114 seats in J&K Union Territory after delimitation

Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K students in Delhi fear for kins' safety in Valley, critical of 370's revocation

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) member Shehla Rashid, who has been vocal against the scrapping of Article 370, said they will approach the Supreme Court in the matter. (Photo: File)

Himachal Pradesh: One injured in bus accident following landslide in Shimla

Police have reached the spot and road clearance operation is underway. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham