PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Haryana on September 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to kickoff the election campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana’s Rohtak on September 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit is gearing up to make the event grand success with its panna pramukhs and cadre in attendance.

The party is expecting Prime Minister Modi to address the cadre on September 8 at a mega rally in the city. “We are expecting more than two lakh panna pramukhs and we will seek time from Mr Modi to address them on the last day of the tour,” sources stated.

On the same day Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will wrap up his statewide tour ahead of Assembly polls likely later this year. Sources stated that Rohtak Assembly constituency has been chosen deliberately for the show of strength as it was considered to be the bastion of Congress’ Hooda household.



Haryana chief minister is scheduled to begin his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from August 18. The aim of the yatra is to re-connect with the people and seek their blessings, just ahead of the polls.

The chief minister will embark on a statewide tour covering all 90 constituencies after seeking divine blessings at Kalka temple located in Kalka constituency, sources stated.

Mr Khattar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has already launched ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ in the state that too will go to polls in few months.

Sources stated that the party would continue to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just like the Lok Sabha polls in which the party secured all 10 constituencies in the state.