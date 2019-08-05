Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Palghar bridge in Mu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Palghar bridge in Mumbai collapses

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:28 am IST
The police and the fire brigade are making all efforts to trace a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old who washed away in floodwater.
A view of the waterlogged LBS road after the water level of Mithi river rose due to incessant monsoon rains, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)
 A view of the waterlogged LBS road after the water level of Mithi river rose due to incessant monsoon rains, in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai and adjoining districts, which have been relentlessly buffeted by rainfall since Friday, awoke to waterlogged streets and intense showers yet again on Sunday.

While disaster management teams successfully rescued several stranded people across the state, two people were feared drowned. Twenty-three-year-old Raja Mehboob Shaikh fell into the Rajiv Gandhi Nullah, a major stormwater drain that connects to the Mithi river in Dharavi, while a 16-year-old boy was washed away in floodwater in Palghar district. The police and the fire brigade were making all efforts to trace them. A woman, Mala Nagam (52), and her son, Sanket (26), also died due to electrocution. The duo resided at the slums in Patel Nagar near Rajeshambhaji School in Santa Cruz (east). According to  Ashwini Joshi, additional commissioner, BMC, the incident happened when the duo was trying to enter their house. They were later rushed to civic-run V.N. Desai Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

 

The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, declared Monday a holiday and all schools and colleges will be closed in light of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warnings of heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours and the prevailing situation in the city as well as Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. Also, employees of government and semi-government have been allowed to report late for duty.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that he had spoken with the chief secretary and asked that a holiday be declared on Monday in schools and colleges in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region. A holiday had already been declared for Nashik earlier in the day due to flooding.

A major portion of a bridge connecting Wada and Malwada on Pinjal River in Palghar was washed away on Sunday afternoon. The bridge being a vital connector, the traffic in Palghar came to a standstill.

...
Tags: rainfall, waterlogged, india meteorological department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

According to AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the surplus was 642 million kwh in 2015-16, 10,473 kwh in 2016-17, 12,014 million kwh in 2017-18 and 7,629 in 2018-19.

‘TD bought more power for 5 years’

Andhra Pradesh government.

YSRCP regime gets flak for ignoring films

Officials discharged 13,43,836 cusecs of water into sea by opening 175 gates at Dowalaiswaram by 12 pm, and issued the second warning.

18,000 shifted to relief camps in Andhra Pradesh

The water level in the river touched 43 feet — two feet less than the full level. (DC)

Khammam: Godavari recedes after hitting 45 feet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Medical Association calls complete boycott on August 8

The Indian Medical Association is against the bridge course proposed in the NMC Bill which will give about 3.5 lakh non-medical workers the right to practice medicine.

Sportspersons also asked to leave J&K

Students from AP, who study at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, onboard a train from Jammu to New Delhi on Sunday.

Amit Shah meets top security brass

Amit Shah.

Ex-CMs Mehbooba, Omar not to be allowed to move out of house, say officials

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).

IAF helicopter rescues 58 people from flood-hit Thane

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police have also been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham