Omar, Mehbooba, other political leaders arrested in Srinagar

PTI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 9:12 pm IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File).
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who were under house arrest since Sunday night, have been arrested on Monday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, they said.

 

Some more arrests have been made, the officials said, without sharing details.

The arrests come hours after the Centre announced the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also proposed bifurcation of the state

