News of Yasin Malik’s death false: Lawyer

SRINAGAR: Parts of Kashmir Valley were thrown into tizzy on Sunday evening after rumour that separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik has died in Delhi’s Tihar jail spread like wild fire.

However, Malik’s lawyer Raja Tufail was quick to respond that reports surrounding the health condition of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader are unfounded and that the jail authorities confirmed he is alright.

The Delhi-based lawyer said that the jail authorities have confirmed to him that Malik was okay. “Any rumours regarding Yasin Malik are unfounded as his health has improved. If there is any bad news, the jail authorities cannot hide it. They are answerable to the court,” he said.