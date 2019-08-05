Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 JD(U) to go solo in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JD(U) to go solo in Jharkhand assembly polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:32 am IST
The JD(U)’s decision might not go down well with the BJP which has been trying to retain power in Jharkhand.
Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The JD(U) which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar has decided to contest upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand on its own.

Sources said that the decision was taken in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders including poll strategist Prashant Kishor. JD(U) insiders said that Nitish Kumar has also asked party functionaries to expand its base in Jharkhand in order to win maximum number of seats.

 

“Not only Jharkhand but our party has also decided to go solo in Delhi and Haryana. The decision was taken during our national executive meeting in June. As far as Jharkhand is concerned our party has decided to emerge as an alternative to the BJP-led alliance”, JD(U)’s Jharkhand state president Salkhan Murmu told this newspaper.

According to Mr. Murmu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit Ranchi and review party’s poll preparation later this month. He said, “Party workers from across Jharkhand will also attend the review meeting”.

The JD(U)’s decision might not go down well with the BJP which has been trying to retain power in Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in the state are due in November – December.

The BJP in alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) had won 42 seats (BJP - 37 and AJSU - 5) in the 2014  Assembly elections. However, in February 2015, six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) members joined the BJP and the strength went up to 48.

Political analysts are of the view that JD(U)’s decision to go solo outside Bihar may add up to the tension between the two NDA partners. The development also comes against the backdrop of the Assembly elections in Bihar which are likely to take place in 2020.

Tags: jd(u), assembly elections, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


