India to Pakistan: Raise white flag, take back bodies

Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Bodies of 4 Pak SSG commandos seen on Indian side of LoC.
Bodies of at least four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists are seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army's posts.
 Bodies of at least four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists are seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts.

SRINAGAR/NEW DELHI: The Army on Sunday said that it has asked Pakistan to take over the bodies of the members of its Border Action Team (BAT) who were shot dead in Keran sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district after they attempted to attack Indian forward posts.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said here the Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with white flag and take over the bodies for last rites.

 

“The offer was made yesterday (Saturday) evening itself. The Indian Army asked them (Pakistan Army) to retrieve the bodies of their personnel in Keran sector for last rites,” he said adding “Pakistani Army has yet to respond”.

Bodies of at least four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists are seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts.

The bodies are lying in open and attempts to recover bodies are being continuously interfered by Pak troops deployed in the area.

The Army had earlier on Saturday said that it foiled Pakistan BAT’s attempt to attack one of its forwards posts in Keran sector by killing five to seven Pakistani soldiers and militants.

BAT teams include commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists and has been conducting cross-border operations and raids across the LoC. Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) forms the core of BAT.

“While we await Pakistan’s response, it is unlikely that Pakistan will accept the humanitarian offer aimed to facilitate the last rites of the dead, some of them who may be SSG personnel. Dubious behaviour and deniability are Pak Army’s DNA,” said sources.

In Kargil war too, Pakistan had disowned many fallen soldiers of Northern Light Infantry and had refused to take their bodies despite Indian Army offering them to take back the remains of its soldiers.

“Bodies which are lying in difficult area in Keran Sector would surely have tell-tale signs of Pakistan’s complicity to the state-sponsored terrorism. It would have Pak weapons, Pak GPS, Pak communication trails, Pak ammunition and Pak food among others,” added  sources. Meanwhile, Kashmir remained on edge on Sunday as authorities stepped up security deployment at vital installations and sensitive areas amid heightened terror threat and flare up of hostilities with Pakistan along the LoC.

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley at the earliest on Friday, anxious residents continue to throng markets to stock on essentials and serpentine queues have been visible outside shops and fuel stations.

...
