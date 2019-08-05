Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Ecaudor envoy bats f ...
Ecaudor envoy bats for better relations

Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:53 am IST
The South American nation of Ecuador is now persuading New Delhi to replicate its cooperation with Africa in the South American continent.
 V.K. Singh.

New Delhi: With India strengthening strategic ties with both the South-east Asian region and the African continent when it comes to creation of infrastructure and development projects, another region that is thousands of kilometres from India is looking to New Delhi to do the same there.

The South American nation of Ecuador is now persuading New Delhi to replicate its cooperation with Africa in the South American continent.

 

Speaking to this newspaper recently, Ecuador’s ambassador Hector Cueva Jacome said India must invite all South American nations for a conference on the lines of the Indo-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) that was held in New Delhi about four years ago in November, 2015. “India should have a similar partnership with the entire South and Latin American region collectively,” Mr Jacome said.

New Delhi has had close links individually with various countries in the region. Through the BRICS forum, India has seen close engagement with Brazil.

Just recently, Union minister of state for road transport Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh represented India at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brazil. India has had close people to people links wi-th countries such as Gu-yana, Surinam, Trinidad and Tobago  in Latin America that have a large Indian-origin population.

