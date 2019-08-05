'Doesn’t look good': Omar Abdullah, Mufti tweets about J&K situation

Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest on late Sunday night, appealed to the citizens of the state to stay calm. In a series of tweet, he said he was not sure of what was “in store” for the states, “but it doesn’t look good”.

He tweeted: "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm."

While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Apart from Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were also placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted: "In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours”.

In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Ahead of house arrests, the state government suspended mobile services in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.