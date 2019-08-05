Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 'Doesn’t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Doesn’t look good': Omar Abdullah, Mufti tweets about J&K situation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Apart from Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were also placed under house arrest.
Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)
 Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest on late Sunday night, appealed to the citizens of the state to stay calm. In a series of tweet, he said he was not sure of what was “in store” for the states, “but it doesn’t look good”.

He tweeted: "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm."

 

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

Apart from Abdullah, Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone were also placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted: "In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours”.

Ahead of house arrests, the state government suspended mobile services in many parts of the Kashmir Valley. Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

...
Tags: kashmir turmoil, jammu and kashmir, omar abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

'Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most,' PDP chief tweeted.

Amid Kashmir turmoil Mufti feels Vajpayee's absence on his death anniversary

'The incident took place at around 3:15 am on Monday. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur when it rammed into a divider and caught fire near Purnia bus stand. We are assuming that the driver might have fallen asleep,' Vishal Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purnia said. (Photo: ANI)

One dead, 13 injured after bus rams into divider and catches fire in Bihar

Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week. (Photo: File)

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kashmir turmoil: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in RS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
 

Maruti XL6 vs Ertiga: What to expect?

Here’s a complete lowdown on what all is expected from the XL6 in comparison to the Ertiga.
 

Two key Apple iPhone features confirmed

The first major leak speaks about the insane cameras used in the iPhone 12 and it has to do with the rear-facing 3D camera system. (Photo: Ben Geskin x MySmartPrice)
 

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.
 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CWC should appoint interim chief then hold party polls for top posts: Tharoor

The urgent appointment of an interim president followed by internal elections to the senior leadership positions in the party will strengthen the credibility and legitimacy of the Congress nationwide, he said. (Photo: File)

'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)

13 dead, 5 injured in road accident in Telangana

At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence underway

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham