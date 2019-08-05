Congress to hold CWC meeting on August 10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the CWC meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Over two months after Rahul Gandhi quit as Congress president following the party’s Lok Sabha debacle, the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet on August 10 to find a successor.

This will be the first CWC after May 25 at which Mr Gandhi had resigned. Though the CWC had rejected his resignation and authorised him to restructure the party top down, he remained adamant and subsequently released his resignation letter on the social media.

While many formulae were being explored to find his successor at the CWC, the most likely scenario is that Mr Gan-dhi’s replacement will be named, who would be lat-er ratified by the AICC, a top Congress leader said. However, some sources said that as of now only an interim chief might be appointed, pending elections to be held for the position later.

The speculation over the CWC date was settled by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Sunday afternoon, when he tweeted: “It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 am, at AICC” (sic).

Shortly thereafter, rumblings on who should be Mr Gandhi’s replacement began.

Karan Singh wants Priyanka Gandhi to lead Congress

Veteran leader Karan Singh said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be the best choice as she would be a unifying force and had the capability to enthuse the cadres.

Mumbai Congress strongman Milind Deora was next: as he proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the party president’s post.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh batted for a young leader as Mr Gandhi’s replacement.

Over the last couple of months, the party has been imploding in several states.

The coalition government in Karnataka with the JD(S) failed to survive, and there were mass desertions in Goa and Maharashtra.

Of late, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is known to be the Amethi strongman, also quit the party. Rahul Gandhi suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi, long regarded as his family’s pocketborough.