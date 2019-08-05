Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 Amid Kashmir turmoil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid Kashmir turmoil Mufti feels Vajpayee's absence on his death anniversary

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 11:39 am IST
This comes hours after the government announced the imposition of Section 144 which restricts the movement of more than four people in J&K.
'Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most,' PDP chief tweeted.
 'Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most,' PDP chief tweeted.

Srinagar: In the view of prevailing tensed situation in the state, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday recalls former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for empathizing with Kashmir and said today she is 'feeling his absence the most'.

"Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most," PDP chief tweeted.

 

This comes hours after the government announced the imposition of Section 144, which restricts the movement of more than four people in Jammu and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the state government suspended mobile services in Jammu and Srinagar. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Reasi, Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.

Reacting to these developments, she said: "Those who accused us of rumor-mongering realise that our fears weren't misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended and section 144 enforced isn't normal by any standard."

She further said those who are "celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far-reaching consequences of any unilateral action that'll be taken by the Centre."

In her earlier tweets, the PDP chief over the alleged house arrest of the leaders said that the voices of people who fought for peace are being muzzled.

"How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J-K," former chief minister of the state Mufti tweeted.

She said Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. "The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she further wrote.

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence inputs about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage.

Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, atal bihari vajpayee, pdp, bjp
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

'The incident took place at around 3:15 am on Monday. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur when it rammed into a divider and caught fire near Purnia bus stand. We are assuming that the driver might have fallen asleep,' Vishal Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purnia said. (Photo: ANI)

One dead, 13 injured after bus rams into divider and catches fire in Bihar

Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week. (Photo: File)

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kashmir turmoil: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in RS

'Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. People of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The Home Minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism,' the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: ANI)

'Mufti should be declared terrorist and sent to jail': Shiv Sena



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

The iPhone 11 series could be announced on September 10. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. (Photo: Twitter/ LongestFlight)
 

Maruti XL6 vs Ertiga: What to expect?

Here’s a complete lowdown on what all is expected from the XL6 in comparison to the Ertiga.
 

Two key Apple iPhone features confirmed

The first major leak speaks about the insane cameras used in the iPhone 12 and it has to do with the rear-facing 3D camera system. (Photo: Ben Geskin x MySmartPrice)
 

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.
 

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

Parliament passed a bill to repeal 58 laws from the statute books on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One dead, 13 injured after bus rams into divider and catches fire in Bihar

'The incident took place at around 3:15 am on Monday. The bus was travelling from Muzaffarpur when it rammed into a divider and caught fire near Purnia bus stand. We are assuming that the driver might have fallen asleep,' Vishal Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Purnia said. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir turmoil: Resolution to revoke Article 370 from J&K moved in RS

He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week. (Photo: File)

'Mufti should be declared terrorist and sent to jail': Shiv Sena

'Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. People of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The Home Minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism,' the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: ANI)

'Doesn’t look good': Omar Abdullah, Mufti tweets about J&K situation

Mufti tweeted: 'In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham