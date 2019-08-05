Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 ACB serves notice to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ACB serves notice to Mehbooba Mufti over J&K Bank appointments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 5, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Separately, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rasheed for questioning in Delhi.
Mehbooba Mufti.
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to explain her position before it with regard to appointments in J&K Bank.

“During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019, police station ACKB dated 08-06-2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman J&K Bank on references and recommendations of few ministers,” a letter written to Ms Mufti by the SSP of the ACB reads.

 

It adds, “It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank.” Reacting to it, the former chief minister tweeted, “Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders and thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work.”

Separately, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has called Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rasheed for questioning in Delhi. Former IAS officer and J&K Peoples’ Movement leader Shah Faesal in a statement said that NIA’s move is “a deliberate attempt to intimidate the mainstream leadership in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Ms Mufti also accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the state. She said, “They (Centre) did whatever they had to with separatists. Now, they are using many tactics against mainstream political parties”. She added, “When they got a hint of an all party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh (for questioning by the ED in cricket association scam).”

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, pdp, acb
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


