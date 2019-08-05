Nation Current Affairs 05 Aug 2019 13 dead, 5 injured i ...
13 dead, 5 injured in road accident in Telangana

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 8:38 am IST
The injured were admitted to a hospital here and are undergoing treatment, SP Rema Rajeshwari told ANI.
At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday.

Mahabubnagar: At least 13 people died and five suffered injuries in a road accident in Kothapalli area of Mahabubnagar in Telangana on Sunday.

All the people were heading back to their homes from an agricultural farm in an auto. Meanwhile, a lorry which was coming from the opposite side lost control and collided with the auto.

 

The injured were admitted to a hospital here and are undergoing treatment, SP Rema Rajeshwari told ANI.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed shock over the road accident and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims.

Rao has also instructed officials to ensure the best medical facilities to the injured.

...
