  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2022 Vizag records highes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag records highest 7.94% COVID positivity rate in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jul 5, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 7:27 am IST
Andhra Pradesh has reported 172 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours
Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. (Photo:AFP)
 Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. (Photo:AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: Erstwhile Visakhapatnam district has recorded a Coronavirus positivity rate of 7.94 percent, compared to less than 5 percent reported in the remaining districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Union ministry of health and family welfare, in its weekly report on district-wise Covid-19 positivity rate across the country, revealed that Visakhapatnam district is recording a Coronavirus positivity rate between 5–10 percent, indicating that the virus is palpable and is going on infecting people. Comparatively, Krishna, Guntur and Chittoor districts have 4.94, 4.79 and 3.70 percent Covid rate respectively, while the remaining districts are recording less than three per cent cases. Vizianagaram is reporting the lowest rate of 0.41 percent, despite its proximity to Visakhapatnam district.

State health authorities attribute the relatively high Coronavirus rate in Visakhapatnam district to high-risk behaviour within urban population, presence of migrant population, referral of Covid cases from peripheral districts and the port city’s national and international connectivity.

Presence of several central institutions in the city means people are flocking to Visakhapatnam for work on a regular basis. There are international and domestic flights landing and taking off from the city.

Thus the scope of Coronavirus thriving here is more. Moreover, Visakhapatnam has several referral hospitals wherein patients are arriving from neighbouring districts of AP as well as from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other states.

Health authorities have advised people of the city to follow Covid protocols, especially by wearing masks, particularly those aged or suffering from multiple health complications. Even in case such or other people get infected by Coronavirus, there is no need to panic.

They must just take the recommended dose of medicines and stay at home without infecting others. Patients mostly become normal after two to three days.

Incidentally, Andhra Pradesh has reported 172 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 23.2 lakh. 23,05 lakh patients have recovered and just 755 persons are active with the virus.

...
Tags: ap covid-19, visakhapatnam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 05 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the 'India Today Conclave East 2022' event, in Kolkata, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mamata: Amit Shah's son has taken dynasty to BCCI

Rain started from the western parts of the city at around 5 pm and spread to other parts. (DC Image)

Hyderabad receives intermittent spells of light, heavy rains

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Congress leaders Rajiv Ratan and Ravi Prakash climbed the building and released the black balloons. (ANI)

Black balloons flown during PM’ Modi's Andhra Pradesh visit



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image

Sixteen, including school children, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

The schhol bus after accident. (ANI)

CJI Ramana: No space for divisive politics

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana addresses the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Association of Indo Americans, in San Francisco, USA, Saturday (PTI Photo)

Congress inaction led to Udaipur murder: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->