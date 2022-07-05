  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Jul 2022 TS categorised as &l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS categorised as ‘top performer’ with strong start-up ecosystem

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 5, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Andhra Pradesh figures in the list of ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ along with two other states
While Telangana figured in the list of 'top performers’ along with four other states, Andhra Pradesh figured in the list of ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ along with two other states. (AFP)
 While Telangana figured in the list of 'top performers’ along with four other states, Andhra Pradesh figured in the list of ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ along with two other states. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana emerged as the ‘Top Performer’ for developing a strong startup ecosystem in the state, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Monday.

States have been classified into the following categories: best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The ranking list for Indian startups included identifying best practices, enhancing mutual learning, and developing the ability of important stakeholders. While Telangana figured in the list of 'top performers’ along with four other states, Andhra Pradesh figured in the list of ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ along with two other states. The ranking list for Indian startups included identifying best practices, enhancing mutual learning, and developing the ability of important stakeholders.

Listing out the state's major accomplishments, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said that the Telangana government has taken several praiseworthy initiatives, including launch of the Research and Innovation Circle Hyderabad (RICH) incubator to boost science, research, and innovation through a collaborative environment.

Telangana has a thriving startup ecosystem, an established network of more than 3,000 startups, and empowers its startups through institutional backing, incubation support, and entrepreneur capacity building.

The Telangana government has also set up the Telangana Innovation Fund (T-Fund) – an early stage investing vehicle formed in collaboration with leading global investors and devising the Grass root Innovation Framework to promote inclusive and sustainable growth in the startup ecosystem to develop bottom-up solutions. Telangana is now recognised as an Institutional Champion, a Capacity Building Pioneer, an Incubation Hub and anInnovative Leader.

...
Tags: startup ecosystem, department of promotion of industry and internal trade (dpiit)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

News

JV takes TS to court over tender denial

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR asks officials to expedite distribution of 2BHK houses

Health workers collect swab samples from commuters for Covid-19 coronavirus screening after a surge in number infections in Kolkata on July 4, 2022. (Photo:AFP)

Vizag records highest 7.94% Covid positivity rate in AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image By Arrangement)

India has eliminated all queues by going online: PM



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has eliminated all queues by going online: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image By Arrangement)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

Supreme Court (PTI)

Modi anguished over Opposition protests to all welfare schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DC Image)

Agnipath: Law enforcement agencies fail even as intelligence warns of threats

Railway officials inspect the damage done to the trains following the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad railway station. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->