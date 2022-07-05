Rains forecast for North Andhra

Visakhapatnam: A cyclonic circulation lay over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighborhood and extends up to 4.5km above the mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

Private website Skymet said the low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh and Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh was now lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh.

IMD Amaravati said heavy rains were likely at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till July 8.

It said parts of West Godavari received 8cm rainfall during the last 24 hours and East Godavari 6 cm.

Light to moderate rains are expected in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, it added.